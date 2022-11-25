“Wilt vs Bill Russell”: 4X NBA All-Star Reportedly Joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan Leaves NBA Twitter in Shambles

Former NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a move to play overseas after 18 seasons in the NBA. Howard is currently playing for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. And now it looks like Howard will have some company while playing overseas. Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins ​​will reportedly be signing with a team in the T1 League.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeMarcus Cousins ​​played 11 seasons in the league with seven different teams. The most notable time of his career in the NBA was with the Sacramento Kings and his stint with the Golden State Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another big man following Dwight Howard Overseas

‘Boogie’ Cousins ​​was an absolute beast when he was playing for the Sacramento Kings. His physique gave him a certain advantage over other bigs in the league. And he used his physical prowess to overpower almost anyone in the paint.

DENVER, CO – APRIL 24: DeMarcus Cousins ​​#4 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates against the Golden State Warriors during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

But now with Cousins ​​looking set to move to Taiwan, fans are comparing the upcoming duels between Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins ​​with two of the greatest big men in the history of the NBA. One fan tweeted, “Wilt vs. Bill Russell.” While another fan commented, “What a waste. Boogie can still play at the NBA level.”

Here are some reactions from NBA Twitter:

There is very little information as to which team DeMarcus Cousins ​​will sign with. However, reports suggest that Cousins ​​would be joining a team in Southern Taiwan, probably the Kaohsiung Aquas or the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks.

Cousins ​​supposedly even gave Howard a heads-up about his arrival, saying, “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” Boogie last played for the Denver Nuggets last year. But has been a free agent ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The NBA seems to have given up on DeMarcus Cousins

It is perhaps surprising to see NBA teams giving up on Cousins, leading him to go play overseas. But the aging star had been dealing with nagging injuries in the latter half of his career. It will undoubtedly be interesting for fans to see these two bigs dominate the league in Taiwan.

Watch This Story – From Stephen Curry to Dwight Howard, top Moments of NBA players losing their cool in 2021

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Howard has already been pouring it in while playing in Taiwan. Howard dropped 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 blocks, and also attempted 10 three-pointers in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards.

Do you think Cousins ​​will also be Balling out in the Taiwan league? Let us know in the comments below.