“Wilt vs Bill Russell”: 4X NBA All-Star Reportedly Joining Dwight Howard in Taiwan Leaves NBA Twitter in Shambles
Former NBA Champion Dwight Howard made a move to play overseas after 18 seasons in the NBA. Howard is currently playing for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. And now it looks like Howard will have some company while playing overseas. Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins will reportedly be signing with a team in the T1 League.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
DeMarcus Cousins played 11 seasons in the league with seven different teams. The most notable time of his career in the NBA was with the Sacramento Kings and his stint with the Golden State Warriors.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Another big man following Dwight Howard Overseas
‘Boogie’ Cousins was an absolute beast when he was playing for the Sacramento Kings. His physique gave him a certain advantage over other bigs in the league. And he used his physical prowess to overpower almost anyone in the paint.
But now with Cousins looking set to move to Taiwan, fans are comparing the upcoming duels between Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins with two of the greatest big men in the history of the NBA. One fan tweeted, “Wilt vs. Bill Russell.” While another fan commented, “What a waste. Boogie can still play at the NBA level.”
Here are some reactions from NBA Twitter:
What a waste. Boogie can still play at the NBA level
— Michael (@mkeslva) November 25, 2022
Bro whys nobody signed him😭 Nuggets rly chose DJ over him💀 Lakers coulda signed him ngl
— DeeboWrld (parody account) (@DeeboWrld_Burna) November 24, 2022
he’s literally better than Plumlee, but no team is willing to sign him 💀
— Wave (@EHarley413) November 24, 2022
both deserve to be in the league over DeAndre Jordan
— joe (@aimbotjoe) November 24, 2022
There is very little information as to which team DeMarcus Cousins will sign with. However, reports suggest that Cousins would be joining a team in Southern Taiwan, probably the Kaohsiung Aquas or the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks.
Cousins supposedly even gave Howard a heads-up about his arrival, saying, “Hi Dwight, I’m coming!” Boogie last played for the Denver Nuggets last year. But has been a free agent ever since.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The NBA seems to have given up on DeMarcus Cousins
It is perhaps surprising to see NBA teams giving up on Cousins, leading him to go play overseas. But the aging star had been dealing with nagging injuries in the latter half of his career. It will undoubtedly be interesting for fans to see these two bigs dominate the league in Taiwan.
Watch This Story – From Stephen Curry to Dwight Howard, top Moments of NBA players losing their cool in 2021
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Howard has already been pouring it in while playing in Taiwan. Howard dropped 38 points, 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 blocks, and also attempted 10 three-pointers in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards.
Do you think Cousins will also be Balling out in the Taiwan league? Let us know in the comments below.