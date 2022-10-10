WILSON’S GOAL AGAINST SCSU SELECTED AS LE MOYNE COLLEGE PLAY OF THE WEEK, PRESENTED BY McNEIL & Co.

Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College Play of the Week, presented by McNeil & Co., for October 10 occurred during the Women’s soccer team’s 1-0 NE10 Conference home win on Saturday over Southern Connecticut State University, which earned the team three more points in conference play and moved them up in the NE10 standings.

In the 11th minute Le Moyne senior Lainey Foti (Syracuse, NY/Jamesville-DeWitt) made a tackle near midfield and freshman Lindsey LeBlanc (Westminster, Mass./St. Bernard’s) won possession for the ‘Phins.

LeBlanc quickly took a touch up field to get away from the SCSU player, then sent a great pass down the left wing for Brooke Wilson (Rochester, NY).

Wilson took a touch out wide, then saw a clear path to goal as the SCSU defense scrambled to recover.

The sophomore forward began a diagonal run towards the left post with great pace.

As she entered the left side of the penalty area, she slowed down slightly to examine her options.

Freshman Payton Khadra (Grand Island, NY/Grand Island) was making a run down the right channel, but with the two Southern Connecticut State center backs neglecting to step up and challenge Wilson, her best bet seemed to be taking the shot, although the angle was difficult .

Just before she reached the top right corner of the six-yard box she hit the ball hard with her right foot, aiming for the small pocket of space between the keeper and the near post.

Wilson’s shot was precise and struck with enough pace to get past the goalkeeper and hit the bottom left side of the net to give the ‘Phins an early 1-0 advantage.

The goal was Wilson’s first of the year, a well-earned tally for the sophomore forward who leads all Le Moyne field players in minutes played this season.

The Le Moyne College Women’s soccer team now has 10 points via three wins and one draw against conference opponents, which puts them in a tie for sixth place in the NE10 standings, with the top eight teams earning a spot in the NE10 Conference Championships.

The Dolphins have four conference games remaining on their regular season schedule, and they will be in action next on Saturday, October 15 at home against Bentley University, a team that has earned seven points so far this season in conference action.