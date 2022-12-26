Wilson’s Ascent Highlights freshman O-line class

HOUSTON — Preston Wilson started nine games at center this season for Oklahoma State, bringing his career starts total to 21. Preston might not be the last of the Wilsons to Anchor a Big 12 Offensive line.

This fall at Texas Tech, Sheridan Wilson has made quite an impression on Offensive line Coach Stephen Hamby. The Argyle Graduate has yet to play in a Tech game, but late in the season he moved to No. 2 center on the depth chart, which is notable for a true freshman.

“He’s surprised me more than anybody in a freshman class in a long time,” Hamby said after the Red Raiders’ Christmas Day practice for the Texas Bowl, “so it’s very exciting to see what he’s able to do.”

