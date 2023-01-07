Wilson upgrades Duo Soft golf ball for 2023 – GolfWRX

What you need to know: As mentioned in the Paradym driver article, an almost completely carbon fiber body is the “paradigm shift” of Callaway’s Paradym driver (360° Carbon Chassis). With a primarily carbon sole, Callaway engineers designed the Paradym Fairway Woods in that spirit of weight savings and redistribution. AI Designed Jailbreak Batwing is also a star of the show. Three models: Paradym, Paradym X (draw-biased), Paradym Triple Diamond (compact, lowest-spinning, lowest-launching).

Jailbreak with Batwing Technology: Pushed to the Perimeter of the club to stiffen the body of Paradym woods, while still allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds.

Pushed to the Perimeter of the club to stiffen the body of Paradym woods, while still allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds. Forged Carbon sole: Weight savings and weight distribution for higher MOI and ball speeds.

Weight savings and weight distribution for higher MOI and ball speeds. Tungsten Speed ​​Cartridge: 23 grams of high-density tungsten allows engineers to push the center of gravity low and forward

23 grams of high-density tungsten allows engineers to push the center of gravity low and forward AI Designed High-Strength Face Cup: A unique high-strength C300 maraging steel face cup and AI designed face pattern optimized for each model.

Additional model details

Paradym: Paradym fits the largest segment of the fitting bell curve. High launch, neutral ball flight.

Paradym X: Draw-biased, high-launching, high-MOI fairway wood. Forged Carbon toe patch shifts weight to the heel.

Paradym Triple Diamond: Featuring a Deeper face, Paradym Triple Diamond is the most compact Paradym Fairway wood. Lower-launching, lower-spinning design.

What Callaway says

Evan Gibbs, Callaway’s R&D Woods Director, gave this overview of the Paradym technology in the woods:

“We’ve had a really successful year with Rogue (Fairway Woods) and we’re really proud of those products. We wanted to capture a lot of the characteristics that we believe made Rogue so successful – easy to launch, versatile, forgiving and long – but also bring in elements of the Paradym driver to take these to the next level. We’ve incorporated the Forged Carbon onto the Sole and we’ve added some more adjustability.”

“The Forged Carbon takes on a little bit different construction on the Fairway wood. It’s not the full 360° Chassis but it does replace almost an entire steel Sole which is significantly lighter. This allows us to take weight of the middle of the clubhead where it’s not very effective for performance and reposition it more to the perimeter. So it’s a Massive savings of weight and gives us some real distinct performance advantages.”

More photos

Paradym

Paradym X

Paradym Triple Diamond

Pricing and availability

Lofts

Paradym: 3, 3HL, 5, 7, 9, 11, Heavenwood

3, 3HL, 5, 7, 9, 11, Heavenwood Paradym X: 3, 3HL, 5, 7

3, 3HL, 5, 7 Paradym Triple Diamond: 3+, 3, 5

Stock shafts: Aldila Ascent PL Blue, Project X HZRDUS Silver, Project X HZRDUS Black, Mitsubishi Kai’li White

Stock grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Price: $349.99

US launch: