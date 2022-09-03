Wilson Signs with ULM Men’s Basketball

Keith Richard

Jacob Wilson signed a grant-in-aid to play basketball at ULM, starting with the 2022-23 season, head men’s basketball Coachannounced Friday.

Wilson joins the Warhawk roster as a 6-5 guard from Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a First-Team All-State Class 4A selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Second-Team All-State by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a high school senior. He was selected to play in the Louisiana East-West All-Star Game.

Wilson scored 1,875 career points, pulled down 646 rebounds, handed out 469 assists and totaled 272 steals, helping the Liberty Magnet Patriots to a Division II state semifinals appearance in 2021 and a state runner-up finish in 2022.

“Adding Jacob is an intriguing addition to our program,” Richard said. “He is a 6-5 player who handles the ball well and can play multiple positions who we think can help us. It was widely recognized that Jacob and our other freshman signee Jalen Bolden were two of the top senior high school prospects in the state last year. I’m glad Jacob is now a Warhawk, too.”

In his senior season, he scored in double figures 30 times in 33 games, topping 20 points 17 times and 30 points twice, including a season high 32 points vs. University Lab. They also put up 31 points against Istrouma. He scored in double figures in his final 14 contests of the season. They buried a season high five 3-pointers twice, doing so against Istrouma and Tara. They tallied three double-doubles.

As a junior in 2020-21, he played in 26 games, averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He had 20 double figure games and topped 20 points five times, with a season best 26 points vs. Walker, going a perfect 10-of-10 from the field. He connected on 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range while scoring 25 points against St. Louis Catholic. They tallied four double-doubles. They dished out seven assists against University Lab and Eleanor McMain.

As a sophomore in 2019-20, he made 33 appearances and averaged 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, a career best 4.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. They reached double figures in 26 games and scored over 20 points 11 times. He scored a season high 29 points against Broadmoor and added 28 against Doyle (11-of-13 field-goal attempts) and Plaquemine. He connected on a career best 6-of-8 3-pointers against Doyle. They picked up double-doubles against Jehovah-Jireh (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Broadmoor (29 points, season high 11 rebounds).

As a freshman in 2018-19, he appeared in 32 games, averaging 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He scored in double figures 15 times, scoring a season best 18 points against Albany and The Church Academy.