Wilson promo codes – 60% OFF in January 2023

What professionals use Wilson clubs? In the past, the likes of Nick Faldo and Arnold Palmer have both used Wilson Staff clubs. In modern times, players like Padraig Harrington, Gary Woodland, Paul Laurie and Kevin Streelman all use Wilson clubs.

Do Wilson make good golf balls? Yes, the brand makes a range of excellent quality golf balls that can be used by all kinds of players from professional golfers to newcomers. We would recommend the Wilson Staff Model for a player looking for a tour-quality golf ball and the Wilson Duo Soft+ for Golfers looking for a little more forgiveness.

Are Wilson Clubs expensive? That depends on the Clubs you’re buying. Actually, Wilson is one of the best manufacturers of value golf clubs in the market, with the brand producing a range of uniquely designed clubs that all come at great price points. While you may need to pay a little extra for their tour performance clubs, like the D9 Forged Irons the majority of the best Wilson Clubs are well priced!

Are Wilson Irons good for beginners? Yes, as they are usually well priced and come with a lot of forgiveness, beginner golfers can benefit from a set of Wilson clubs. Check out our best Clubs for Beginners guide where you’ll see some options from Wilson.

Can I get a student discount on Wilson clubs? Yes, you can get a student discount of around 15% on Wilson Staff golf clubs and equipment.

Does Wilson sell club package sets? Yes they do! And they are some of the best in the business. Find out more about their best sets in our best Wilson Clubs guide.

Wait for the sales: Christmas and Black Friday can be excellent times to purchase discounted golf gear, so plan out your purchases and get them at discounted prices during the sales! Wilson clubs, package sets and balls are often discounted during these periods so you can find yourself getting great deals on all things Wilson Staff.

Keep an eye on Wilson's deals: Wilson is the one club manufacturer who is known for putting reductions on some of their golf equipment, particularly their golf balls. So keep an eye on the brand's website and sales pages for regular discounts and one-off deals.

Sign up for the Golf Monthly newsletter: If you don't have time to search the web for the latest Wilson club deals, why not let us bring them to you! Sign up for the Golf Monthly newsletter and receive regular updates and information on all the latest sales going on in the world of golf, as well as tips, hints and insights on how to get great value golf gear.

Look out for bundle deals: Particularly if you're a beginner player, bundles, package sets and BOGOF deals are excellent ways to get a lot of quality golf gear for a great price. Kitting yourself out with a full bag of Wilson Clubs can be expensive, but if you are savvy in the sales, you may be able to find a bargain on a set of Clubs and a new golf bag, for a great price.

Take advantage of our discount codes: Looking for a big saving on Wilson clubs? The codes included in this guide are an excellent way to bag a big saving on some top-of-the-range gear. The great news is that they're absolutely free to use!

Looking for a big saving on Wilson clubs? The codes included in this guide are an excellent way to bag a big saving on some top-of-the-range gear. The great news is that they’re absolutely free to use! Second hand clubs: Keep an eye out for second hand Clubs or demo Clubs on Resale websites or even on Wilson’s website. While they may have a little wear and tear, you can generally pick up a top quality club for a reduced price!

Once you’ve identified the product you’re looking to buy, check out the coupon codes included on this list and identify the code that’s right for you.

Once you’ve found the correct code, you can then grab yourself a hefty saving by using that discount code when you check out online. Click on the voucher you want to use, enter your personal information when prompted and copy that unique code.

Once you’re ready to purchase your Wilson products, add them to the basket and click ‘Checkout’. When you’re ready to pay, paste the code into the box that says ‘Do you have a code?’ and get ready to pay the discounted price for your products. Once you’ve paid, sit back and get ready to receive your brand new Wilson Staff clubs.

Wilson is one of the most reliable brands in golf. Producing all kinds of equipment for all types of golfers, the brand is one of the best when it comes to catering for both beginners and professionals. Let’s talk first about their work-producing Clubs for beginner players. From drivers to wedges, Wilson is an expert brand at producing forgiving clubs that are easy to hit and inspire confidence over the ball. If you’re a newbie to the game and are looking for a value-for-money driver, check out the Wilson Launch Pad Driver which boasts a huge sweet spot that helps players smash the ball long and strong.

Combine that with a set of the chunky Wilson Launch Pad Irons and you’ll be well on your way to finding the greens. Wilson also produces package sets for those not looking to buy their Clubs separately. From the stylish Wilson Magnolia Women’s Package Set to the also excellent ProStaff SGI Package Set there are a ton of high-quality options for golfers looking to pick up a full set of clubs.