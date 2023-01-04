Wilson Golf Announces The Additions of Kevin Kisner and Trey Mullinax

Wilson Golf announced the acquisition of two new PGA Tour members today in Kevin Kisner and Trey Mullinax.

The company said in the post:

“For the original golf brand, making history is second nature! We’re proud to announce our two newest additions to team @wilson … Let’s make history @trey_mullinax & @kevin_kisner! #TeamWilson #AdvisoryStaff #wilsongolf”

Tim Clarke, President of Wilson Golf, said:

“As Wilson continues to grow in golf, we are excited to have Kevin and Trey join the Wilson team. More players are putting Wilson golf equipment into play on worldwide professional Tours every week, and we are excited to support their efforts in achieving their goals.”

With the announcement, Kisner has departed Callaway, a company he started playing in 2015. Kisner accumulated four professional wins while playing Callaway: the 2015 RSM Classic, 2017 Dean and DeLuca Invitational, 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and the 2021 Wyndham Championship .

Kisner most recently played at the 2022 Hero World Challenge, finishing 19th.

Kisner said:

“I am excited to be partnering with Wilson Golf. Wilson is a brand I’ve always respected, rooted in heritage but always looking for new ways to evolve. I’m quite particular about my equipment, and the Clubs I’ll be putting into play after extensive testing are second to none.”

Wilson shows what will be in Kisner’s bag in his release:

Dynapower™ Driver (coming soon!)

Dynapower 3-wood (coming soon!)

STAFF® Model Utility 21° & 24°

STAFF® Model CB Irons (4&5)

STAFF® Model Blades (6-9)

STAFF Model CB Irons (5-9)

STAFF Model 46°, 52°, 58° wedges

Meanwhile, Trey Mullinax comes to Wilson after winning his first event on Tour last Summer at the 2022 Barbasol Championship.

According to Plugged In Golf, Mullinax’s bag for his Barbasol Championship title was filled with a variety of Ping, Titleist, and TaylorMade clubs.

Ping G425 LST 9° Driver

Titleist TSR 15° 3-wood

TaylorMade P770 2i

Ping S55 4i-9i

Titleist Vokey SM9 PW, 52°, 56°

Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks 60°

Kisner and Mullinax will join a Wilson team that includes major Champions Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington, as well as PGA Tour winners Brendan Steele and Kevin Tway.

