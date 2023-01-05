Wilson expands its professional Golf Advisory Staff

CHICAGO (Jan. 4, 2023) — Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announced that professional Golfers Kevin Kisner and Trey Mullinax have joined its professional Golf Advisory Staff. The two joined Wilson’s growing roster of golfers, including PGA TOUR players John Augenstein, Kevin Chappell, Quade Cummins, Padraig Harrington, Brendan Steele, Kevin Streelman, Martin Trainer and Kevin Tway; and LPGA Tour player Sophia Schubert.

Wilson’s Golf Advisory Staff also boasts a deep roster of DP World Tour players, including new additions Marc Hammer and Alexander Knappe. Hammer and Knappe joined Benjamin Herbert, Joakim Lagergren, David Law, Hurly Long, Craig Mackie, Jack Senior, Paul Waring and Andrew Wilson, as well as Paul Lawrie on the Legends Tour and Sanna Nuutinen on the Ladies European Tour.

“As Wilson continues to grow in golf, we are excited to have Kevin and Trey join the Wilson team,” says Tim Clarke, President, Wilson Golf. “More players are putting Wilson golf equipment into play on worldwide professional Tours every week, and we are excited to support their efforts in achieving their goals.”

Mullinax makes his Wilson debut this week at the PGA TOUR’s Sentry Tournament of Champions after winning last season’s Barbasol Championship, while Kisner is expected to play his first tournament with Wilson at the Sony Open in Hawaii next week.

Kisner is fresh off his second-best season with five top-10 finishes including second and third place finishes at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Sony Open respectively. He was also a member of the United States Presidents Cup team that won its ninth-straight title and 12th overall.

“I am excited to be partnering with Wilson Golf. Wilson is a brand I’ve always respected; rooted in heritage but always looking for new ways to evolve,” said Kisner. “I’m quite particular about my equipment, and the Clubs that I’ll be putting into play after extensive testing are second to none.”

What’s In the Bag:

Kevin Kisner:

Dynapower™ Driver

Dynapower 3-wood

STAFF® Model Utility 21° & 24°

STAFF Model CB Irons (5-9)

STAFF Model 46°, 52°, 58° wedges

Trey Mullinax:

STAFF Model Utility 18°

STAFF Model Blade Irons (4-9, PW)

STAFF Model 52°, 56°, 60° wedges

For further information on all Wilson Advisory Staff, products, including drivers, woods, irons, wedges, putters, balls and accessories, visit: www.wilson.com and follow @wilsongolf on social.

High-resolution images for editorial use can be downloaded HERE.

About Wilson Golf

For more than 100 years, Wilson Golf has designed, manufactured and distributed premium and recreational golf equipment throughout the world. Since 1914, Wilson Staff Irons have won 62 major championships, more than any other iron manufacturer in history. The winning tradition continues today by delivering the highest quality equipment to all Golfers to enhance performance on the course and overall enjoyment of the game.

About Wilson

Chicago-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a division of Amer Sports, is the world’s leading manufacturer of sports equipment, apparel and accessories. Through its Dedication to creating products that enable Athletes at every level to perform at their best, Wilson has earned its place as a leader in Sporting goods for over a century.

Note – Pros often customize their equipment. This consumer product may vary from the model customized by the pro for gameplay.

Contact:

BZA Public Relations is on behalf of Wilson Sporting Goods Co. —[email protected]

Chris Madigan

BZA PR

c: 203.918.1652

[email protected]