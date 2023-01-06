Wilson Duo Soft golf balls: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

2. Less spin equals straighter shots

Many Everyday Golfers tend to hit the ball offline to some degree. So, it only stands to reason that the more a ball spins, the more offline it’s going to go. That’s even more of an issue for Golfers whose skill level is geared more for a scramble or best-ball event than a club championship. Wilson revamped its cover with a new 302-dimple pattern with shallow dimples to provide the kind of aerodynamics that result in lower spin, and thus straighter shots, especially off the tee. “We put every possible advantage to keep the distance up with a lower spin rate to not only straighten shots, but produce a trajectory that would get more roll out of tee shots,” said Simonutti. “We think it’s a great ball for a wide number of players at a good price point.