Wilson, Community Foundations make $500,000 Grants for arts

“The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s investment in arts and culture as an economic driver in our region is admirable,” Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan President Richard “Ric” DeVore said in the statement. “Arts and culture programs are often the first to be cut during economic challenges like the COVID-19 Pandemic but are among the most vital assets when it comes to creating a desirable place to live, work and play in the long term.”

In the year since the pledge was announced, the Foundations held three community conversations on the grantmaking process and gathered input from leaders with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“When we made our $100 million commitment to Southeast Michigan’s arts and culture sector, we did so out of the Foundation’s economic development focus area. These organizations, both large and small, are key economic drivers in their neighborhoods, communities, and the broader region ,” Jim Boyle, vice president of programs and communications for the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, said in the statement. “This Endowment is our unique and long-term contribution to the arts and culture sector. We look forward to witnessing the amazing work to come from these new grantees.”