Wilson backs the 28-year-old to score his first goal of the season vs West Ham

Newcastle United will be looking to win their first game since the opening day of the season on Saturday.

The Magpies travel to West Ham on Sunday, who find themselves in the relegation zone right now.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio previewed the match.

The two Strikers would be going head-to-head, had Wilson not picked up an injury.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Both forwards were bullish about their side’s chances to pick up a result.

When talking about the game, the Newcastle forward gave a somewhat surprising answer when asked about potential goal scorers.

Wilson backed Winger Ryan Fraser to score his first goal of the season.

The 30-year-old said: “Honestly, truthfully, I think we’ll win 2-0, that’s my prediction.

“I would say first Goalscorer (Alexander) Isak, and then I’m going for Ryan Fraser to score number two.”

Wilson backs Fraser to score

Wilson and Fraser’s relationship goes back to their days playing together at Bournemouth.

They were a Lethal combination under Eddie Howe on the south coast, and they’ve now all ended up together on Tyneside.

Fraser has never been a prolific goal scorer, netting seven goals in his best ever Premier League season.

The Scottish international isn’t first choice at Newcastle, but has started the last two games due to Allan Saint-Maximin’s injury.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The other scorer Wilson named was Alexander Isak, who has been backed to be a great signing at Newcastle.

Wilson will be hoping Isak doesn’t do too well in his absence or he might struggle to get back in the team.

However, Ian Wright has already backed the pair to form a brilliant partnership, and Newcastle fans will be hoping to see that soon.

Until then, Wilson will be cheering Fraser and the rest of his teammates on from the side lines on Saturday.