Wilson: Adds two more players to its professional Golf Advisory Staff

CHICAGO (Feb. 1, 2023) — Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today announced that professional Golfers Willie Mack III and Alex Knappe have joined its professional Golf Advisory Staff. Mack joins Wilson’s PGA TOUR roster that includes John Augenstein, Kevin Chappell, Quade Cummins, Padraig Harrington, Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele, Kevin Streelman, Martin Trainer and Kevin Tway; and LPGA Tour player Sophia Schubert.

“Wilson’s momentum and player adoption on worldwide Tours highlights the quality, consistency and, most of all, the performance of our premium golf equipment,” said Tim Clarke, President, Wilson Golf. “Having up-and-coming players like Willie and Alex choose to play our products mirrors what’s happening on golf courses around the world: better players are trusting Wilson Golf equipment.”

Mack III’s first tournament as a member of the Wilson Golf Advisory Staff was last weekend and he’s expected to play The Panama Championship this week.

“I’m excited to officially join the Wilson team,” said Mack III. “I’ve been playing Staff Model irons, wedges and golf balls for a while now, and I’m excited to now add the Dynapower driver. It looks so good and sits perfectly.”

Knappe joins the DP World Tour roster that includes Marc Hammer, Benjamin Herbert, Joakim Lagergren, David Law, Hurly Long, Craig Mackie, Jack Senior, Paul Waring and Andrew Wilson; as well as Paul Lawrie on the Legends Tour and Sanna Nuutinen on the Ladies European Tour.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Wilson Team,” said Knappe. “From testing a variety of irons, the Staff Model blades were the best out there for my game. I am looking forward to the season ahead.”

What’s In the Bag:

Willie Mack III

Dynapower Carbon driver

STAFF Model 24° Utility

STAFF Model CB 5-9, PW

STAFF Model 52° wedge

STAFF Model 56° wedge

STAFF Model 60° wedge

STAFF Model golf ball

Alex Knappe

STAFF Model Blades 3-PW

