Wilson Addresses Being Ruled Out Despite Clearing Concussion Protocol

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared the league’s concussion protocol on Friday after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs with a head injury.

Despite clearing the protocol, the Broncos plan to hold him out of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in favor of Brett Rypien. Denver Coach Nathaniel Hackett addressed the decision with Reporters on Friday.

“Russ is one of the Ultimate competitors in our game,” Hackett said. “He’s unbelievable. We informed him of the decision, and he’s not happy with it. He wants to get out there and play. He’s competitive, as we all know, and wants to compete for his team and be out there. We, as an organization, after discussing and talking through this entire week, have decided it’s best for our organization, best for Russell. We talked about this from top all the way to the bottom, looked at every single thing and just want to give him another week to get ready.”

