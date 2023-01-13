Wilmington’s Olivia Wingate can’t wait to start pro soccer career – Lowell Sun

Sitting patiently in a large crowd, which included her parents and three siblings at the Pennsylvania Convention Center as part of the annual National Women’s Soccer League draft, Wilmington Resident Olivia Wingate had an inkling she would be selected by the North Carolina Courage.

That was the organization that showed the most interest in her leading up to Thursday night’s event in Philadelphia.

The Courage had three first-round picks, and Wingate thought she would go either No. 9 or No. 11. So when her name was called at the No. 6 selection by North Carolina, she was incredibly shocked

– so much so, that she got up to walk to the stage and forgot to share the special moment with her parents, Steven and Carol.

“I genuinely did not expect my name to be called at that number. I knew that they had interest and really liked me, it just felt surreal,” she said. “It didn’t feel like it was real. So when they called my name,

I got up and I was in a bit of shock. They had Picks nine and Eleven as well, so I figured maybe there and didn’t expect to go in their first pick. I got up and went to start going (to the stage) and I was like, ‘oh wait, my parents are here’ so I turned around, got to hug them and I went up to the stage. I was pretty Shaky going up there. It was super nerve-racking, but it was just an Incredible experience.”

Once she officially makes her debut with the Courage this season, Wingate will be the first female from Wilmington to play soccer professionally in the United States. Former UMass Lowell standout Kat Strazzere played one year in Finland.

“Means a lot to me. I really hope that a lot of young girls and young athletes from towns like Wilmington are able to see that if you have dreams and if you have the dedication and the resilience, you can go wherever you want to go,” said Wingate. “I hope that really resonates with them and I hope that gives them some confidence going forward in their careers.”

Wingate has flourished at every level she has played at. She was a member of the US National Under 16 and 18 teams, played two years at WHS and then recently finished up a five-year career at Notre

Dame University. At WHS, she was named the two-time Middlesex League Player of the Year and during her senior year was named the Division 2 Eastern Mass and State’s Player of the Year, the Sun’s Player of the Year and was also named to the All New England team.

From there she went to ND on a full Athletic scholarship. She appeared in 95 games and made 74 starts. She scored 26 goals, including 14 this past season for the Fighting Irish. She also had 11

assists for her career, totaling 63 points.

She earned third team All-ACC and All-Region honors in 2021 before her breakout 2022 season that earned her first team All-ACC and United Soccer Coaches third team All-America status. And now she’s ready to embark on a professional career.

“We’ve obviously been out there a lot being with Notre Dame, so it’s a familiar place in Cary and (Wake Med Soccer) stadium is phenomenal,” she said. “The fans there are unbelievable, especially with Courage Country. I’m really excited to be able to go to an environment like that. The team I know they are very much attacking oriented, they want to play with the ball and they want to be in control

and go after you. That’s something that I also love to do so I’m just excited to be able to be a part of something like that as well. It’s such a strong organization and I’m just happy to grow and learn from all of these experienced players and get started.”