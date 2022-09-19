Willy Hernangomez Believes Rudy Gobert Is The Best Defender In The NBA: “Very Tough Player.”

Rudy Gobert is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, deservedly earning the nickname “The Stifle Tower”. His mere presence alone can deter Defenders from finishing near the rim, and Gobert has notably won the DPOY award three times over the course of his career.

Although many have criticized Rudy Gobert for his playoff failures with the Utah Jazz, he is clearly one of the best Defenders ever. His ability has notably been on display during the EuroBasket tournament, as the playstyle is far more conducive to his skill set.

Willy Hernangomez Thinks Rudy Gobert Is The Best Defender In The NBA

Prior to the beginning of the Spain – France EuroBasket game, Willy Hernangomez praised Rudy Gobert, calling him the “best defender in the NBA”. Despite Rudy Gobert’s best efforts on that end of the floor, France ended up losing to Spain, 76-88. Erikas Polockas of TalkBasket relayed the news.

“He is a very tough player, the best defender in the NBA, but if you want to be one of the best centers you have to face them and accept those challenges. Let’s go for it,”

Obviously, Rudy Gobert is an elite defensive player, and almost every player in the league will acknowledge that. However, a fair criticism of him is his limited offensive game. Tracy McGrady once roasted him for his poor Offensive skills, rhetorically asking what Gobert was “doing in the offseason” to improve in that department.

This is what I’ve been wondering. What the f*ck are you doing in the offseason? Straight up… like what is your workout? Listen. I was so mad at Rudy, when they were playing against the Rockets one year, and Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as shit. They couldn’t do anything. Nothing. Bro you 7’2, and a point guard is guarding you. They had no moves.

Now that the EuroBasket tournament is over, Rudy Gobert will likely be focused on starting the 2022-23 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be joining a solid young Squad that made the Playoffs this year, and the team will hope that he can be a difference-maker that can help them make a deep run in the playoffs.

Hopefully, we see Rudy Gobert have a productive season in a new environment. He is definitely a really good player, and perhaps his defense can help the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the next level.