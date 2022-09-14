Wills Group Hosts 6th Annual Golf Tournament

LA PLATA, Md.—The Wills Group Hosted its sixth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic in support of the Wills Group’s Community Engagement efforts on September 12.

Proceeds from the tournament supported the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund—the Wills Group’s Charity arm named in Honor of former President Julian Blacklock “Blackie” Wills. The fund actively invests in programs that provide basic needs to underserved populations and transforms public spaces to help neighborhoods thrive.

The Blackie Wills Golf Classic benefited its two signature programs: Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces. The Wills Group works closely with nonprofit and community organizations to create pathways and places for families and communities to thrive through community engagement.

With the support and dedication of our employees, sponsors and community partners at the tournament, the Wills Group has raised $1.8 million to fund local, community-based programs across the Mid-Atlantic over the past five years. This year, the company’s Golf Classic fundraising goal was $300,000 to further our commitment to these critical programs and the communities they serve.

“The Blackie Wills Golf Classic is our largest annual fundraiser and has enabled us to devote time and funds to help our communities and our Neighbors thrive,” said the Wills Group in a statement. “It is through the generosity of today’s sponsors that we will be able to renew and deepen our impact for yet another year.”

In 2021, proceeds from the Blackie Wills Golf Classic supported 200,000 meals to the Capital Area Food Bank; three tractor-trailer loads of produce and 200,000 meals to Feed More, a food bank serving Central Virginia; a year of food backpacks for 373 children through the Food Bank of Delaware; a new community garden in partnership with Farming 4 Hunger; and 340,000 meals distributed through the Maryland Food Bank.

For nearly 100 years, the Wills Group has been committed to serving and supporting its local communities. Collectively, the Wills Group has donated more than $4.5 million to support charitable causes since 2006, a feat that would not have been possible with the support and partnership from our employees and business and community partners.

