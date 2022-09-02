Willow Spring wins first varsity football game, beats Seaforth 49-0

— For the first time in school history, the Willow Spring varsity football team is celebrating a win.

Willow Spring defeated Seaforth 49-0 on Thursday night, evening its record at 1-1 on the season in a night full of firsts.

After being shutout in the varsity opener against New Bern, Willow Spring scored its first varsity touchdown when Cameron Howard caught a pass from Chayson Ingram-Gray on a go route.

Hampton Hawley followed that up with a touchdown on a jet sweep, then Ingram-Gray scored on a keeper. Willow Spring led 23-0 at halftime.

The Storm stayed in control in the second half. Early in the third quarter, Jeremiah Gray intercepted a Seaforth pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It was the first defensive touchdown in program history for Willow Spring, but it wouldn’t be the last one of the night.

Leading 29-0, Willow Spring found itself on defense again and Kris Harrington picked off a Seaforth pass giving the Storm the ball at their own 40-yard line. Ingram-Gray connected with Noah Landis for a 39-yard pass, which led to a Kevin Thompson five-yard touchdown run. Willow Spring led 36-0.

Willow Spring scored once more in the third quarter with another pick six. Charlie Hooks intercepted a Seaforth pass and returned it 24 yards for another Storm touchdown. The score triggered a running clock as the quarter ended with Willow Spring up 43-0.

Javeion Matthews gave Willow Spring one more scoring opportunity in the fourth quarter. Matthews recovered a Seaforth fumble at the Willow Spring 29-yard line. The turnover led to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ingram-Gray to Howard, pushing the Storm’s lead to 49-0.

Willow Spring (1-1) will travel to South Central next week as non-conference play continues. Seaforth (0-3) is off next week but will return to action on Sept. 16 with a home conference game against Jordan-Matthews.