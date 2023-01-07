Willits Center for the Arts opens the year with ceramic and metal shows – The Ukiah Daily Journal

The Willits Center for the Arts (WCA) is excited to present our first show of the New Year, featuring ceramics by Sofia Alaoui and metalwork by Rod Jamison.

Rod Jamison began his journey creating art, painting, and welding in Arizona. He was influenced by Southwest arts, especially in Sedona, Arizona, where he spent a few years. While finding his place creating art, he has been a commercial helicopter pilot seeing landscapes from a bird’s eye. Rod told us, “I think this reflects in my work in the landscape lines, geography, and colors. As a pilot, I learned to work with nature rather than against it. I believe the same in making art.”

Sofia Alaoui was born in Minnesota and moved to Mendocino County seven years ago; she currently resides in Covelo. She has been passionate about working with clay since she first learned how to throw on the wheel at age 15. Her work is inspired by antiques, and minerals and infused with a large influence from her Moroccan heritage. She teaches a weekly ceramics class at Willits Center for the Arts. Her passion is contagious, and she loves to inspire others to get in touch with their ability to create.

The show will open Saturday, Jan. 7. Join us Saturday evening and meet the artists between 6 and 9 pm

The WCA is located at 71 E. Commercial St. in Willits. (next to the Noyo Theater.)