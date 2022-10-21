Willie Mack III slept in his car to play pro golf and now he’s earned his first Korn Ferry Tour card | Golf News and Tour Information

Mack has won more than 70 tournaments in his career on the mini-tours, but this will be his first opportunity to play Fulltime on the top development tour below the PGA Tour. Mack has played a total of four events on the KFT, with one cut made. He has five PGA Tour starts, and in July 2021 pulled off one of his Greatest Achievements by making his first PGA Tour cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Mack backed that up by making another weekend in his next start at the John Deere Classic.