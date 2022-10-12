Willie Cauley-Stein and Mychal Mulder ink new contracts: NBA News

A pair of former Kentucky Wildcats just scored new NBA contracts.

The Houston Rockets have signed former Kentucky standout Willie Cauley-Stein. On top of that news, Mychal Mulder has also found a home for the upcoming season, signing with the Miami Heat.

Cauley-Stein came into the league in 2015, originally a top-10 pick in the draft. He averaged 7 points per game as a rookie on 56% shooting. However, the focal point of Cauley-Stein’s game, his rim protection, never truly found its footing. They averaged 1 block per game in 21.4 minutes of action.

Even at his best, Cauley-Stein’s best year saw him get just 1.1 blocks per game. He’s always been efficient as well with a career field goal percentage of .544, but he hasn’t necessarily taken that to a Deandre Jordan-like level either.

Nevertheless, he did split time with the 76ers and Mavericks last season, totaling 20 games between the two franchises. This will be Cauley-Stein’s fifth franchise since coming into the league more than half a decade ago.

As for Mulder, the 3-point specialist who spent time with the Golden State Warriors, a franchise coming off an NBA Championship, is now with the Heat. They desperately needed shooting and playmaking, so this could be a good fit.

Mulder, 28, didn’t have an easy start in the league, debuting as a Rookie at the age of 25. He had his best season with the 2020-2021 Warriors in which he played 60 games, starting 6. He averaged 5.6 points per game that season and shot 39.7% from deep.

