Williamstown’s Kamryn Haynes commits to Muskingum volleyball team | News, Sports, Jobs

WILLIAMSTOWN — Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year Kamryn Haynes made her collegiate choice official last week.

The first team Class A all-state libero from Williamstown High School agreed to continue her career as a student-athlete for Muskingum University head Coach Hallie Cruzen, whose team competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

A violinist for more than a decade who carries a 4.28 GPA, is the senior class president and ranks in the top 10% of her class, Haynes said she is leaning toward a major in Biology with potential plans to go into the medical field.

“I emailed them and sent my Highlights and they responded asking if I could come visit,” said Haynes, who helped WHS claim back-to-back single-A state championships.

“At that visit is when the deal was kind of sealed. Pretty much, they offered and I thought about it and responded in a few weeks. I really liked the campus and I really liked the coaches.”

Haynes, who didn’t play softball last year to concentrate on volleyball but is returning to the diamond this spring, finished her senior campaign as a near 94% percent server with 78 aces and 400 digs.

“She’s an all-around team player who elevates the game of everyone around her,” admitted Yellowjacket head Coach Rachelle Cole.

“She will always put her teammates in front of herself.

“We will really miss her, but are excited to watch her play at the next level. I know she is going to do great things for them.”

During her freshman season, Haynes played as a defensive specialist and then played the full rotation as a sophomore. The past two years she’s been the Yellowjacket libero.

“I’m not sure about that,” Haynes replied when asked if she might also be able to help out the Muskies’ softball program. “I just love volleyball and I want to focus on that, I think.”

The WHS standout said she met most of the team on her initial visit last spring. This past summer she went to a prospect camp they had and competed with some of the team members.

“I’ve just been training on my own and my travel season just started,” Haynes said of how she is keeping busy during the winter months.

Although not certain if she will be a libero or not, Haynes admitted she expects “it will be competitive. Their current libero graduated this year.

“There is an opening for the libero spot, but my recruiting class has three total liberos and defensive specialists recruits. I think there is a possibility to compete for that spot and see time.”

Haynes, who started playing volleyball at the age of 12 at the YMCA, will only be about an hour or so away from home and she added that WHS has prepared her for the next chapter in life.

“I really love the quickness of volleyball and how explosive it is, and I love being able to just dive for anything,” she said. “Just the unknown if you are going to get the ball or not and trying to make like crazy plays. I definitely think you have to be kind of tough and be gritty to play at the libero.

“It comes with time, I guess. I’ll definitely remember the community support and just the amazing girls on my team, and just the camaraderie that we had. Having the same goal that pushed us to work hard every day. I couldn’t have made it to this point without my family members and friends. I’m very grateful.”

