Williamson County Filmmakers Wuchina Twins create Lick Creek project

Williamson County Filmmakers Wuchina Twins create Lick Creek project

Eyan and Ivon Wuchina never lost touch with their Endless fountain of childhood creativity.

The 32-year-old twin Brothers are award-winning Filmmakers who’ve directed everything from Comedy Sketches to serious documentaries to a loving tribute honoring the 1987 Comedy film “Ernest Goes to Camp.”

Many of their earliest creative memories came on Lick Creek, which winds through Hickman County near their childhood home in Williamson County. Long before they knew how to work a camera or storyboard a feature film, they spent their afternoons playing knee-deep kickball (that is, kickball in knee-deep water), fishing for crayfish and hiking through the tall trees surrounding the waterway.

The Twins have produced a nine-minute documentary about the Save Lick Creek movement, which debuted at the Tennessee International Independent Film Festival in early November. The Friends of Lick Creek group is seeking to stop the creation of a Water Authority of Dickson County water reclamation facility in east Hickman County that would discharge into Lick Creek.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button