Williamsburg Performing Arts Supporters Pushing For Indoor Venue

WILLIAMSBURG – When discussing the Performing arts scene in Williamsburg, James City County and York County, those involved aren’t shy about describing the Talent or the support.

“We have performances that are really high quality,” said Naama Zahavi-Ely, founder and artistic and general director of Opera in Williamsburg. “We have people locally who perform all over the world.”

Carolyn Keurajian, the executive director of the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, said: “Williamsburg is a very sophisticated small town. Think about the people that live here or are moving here from the New York area, from Greenwich, Connecticut, from Chicago, from Washington, DC, major cities that have major arts offerings.”