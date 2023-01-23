Williamsburg Area Arts Commission to Host Forum on Audience Engagement

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Area Arts Commission (WAAC) is inviting representatives from interested arts organizations and members of the community to its 2023 forum, “A Full House: Building Audiences for the Arts.”

The forum’s focus will be audience engagement and will feature a panel discussion from some of the area’s top leaders in the arts community, according to a press release.

Featured speakers include Glenda Turner of Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Christine Everly of Arts for Learning Virginia, Carolyn Keurajian of Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, and Jeff Ryder of Virginia Stage Company, and the event will be Moderated by the WAAC Chair Thomas Phelps, formerly of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

“The arts community suffered through the years of the pandemic. Audiences drifted away, and some did not come back. Audience development became a major concern. This year, the Williamsburg Area Ars Commission decided to present a forum to address the issue surrounding audience building and development and will feature a panel selected for their expertise and experience, drawn from representatives of organizations who have already aggressively addressed the issue,” Phelps said .

The event will begin at 9 am Feb. 9 at the Stryker Center, and is free to attend. Online registration is required.

WAAC supports Excellence in the arts, Administering a grant application program for nonprofit arts organizations in the City of Williamsburg and James City County. For more information on the forum and the Arts Commission, visit williamsburgva.gov/waac. For questions or further information about the forum, contact Joanna Skrabala, Tourism Development Specialist for the City of Williamsburg, at [email protected]