Williams Nwaneri Visits Tennessee Football

Tennessee had a big weekend. They hosted several priority recruits, including Missouri defensive end Williams Nwaneri. The five-star got a chance to see Knoxville and the new-look energy around the team.

Nwaneri is the latest front-seven target for Heupel. They tried to recruit defense in the 2023 class, signing two SI99 edge rushers and an Adidias All-American.

A common critique of Heupel is that he doesn’t focus on the defensive side of the ball. While Tennessee found great Offensive success in his first two seasons, his recruiting efforts have shown that Heupel is committed to improving the defensive side of the ball.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button