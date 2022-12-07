Williams, Hanlon Highlight Men’s Soccer’s Seven NEWMAC All-Conference Selections

Williams Named Co-Player of the Year, while Hanlon Earns Defensive Player of the Year Honor for Beavers

WESTWOOD, Mass.—Graduate student Ben Williams (Scarborough, Ontario) and senior Liam Hanlon (Boxborough, Mass.) earned major awards as the Babson College men’s soccer program had seven players named to the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) All-Conference team on Thursday afternoon.

Williams was tabbed as the league’s co-player of the year, while Hanlon was selected as the NEWMAC Defensive Player of the Year. The duo was joined on the all-conference first team by seniors Mitchell Collins (Burlington, Mass.) and junior Louis Gazo (Colchester, Vt.), while Graduate student Ryan Goss (Glastonbury, Conn.), senior Ryan Grund (Princeton Junction, NJ) and sophomore Walker White (Coral Gables, Fla.) collected second-team accolades.

A four-year standout at Bryant University, Williams has produced 12 goals and three assists for 27 points this fall on the way to earning the Beavers’ first NEWMAC Player of the Year award since 2018. He scored seven times against league foes and is tied for sixth in Division III with six game-winning goals.

In 64 career matches between Babson and Bryant, Williams has totaled 32 goals and eight assists for 72 points.

A four-time all-conference selection and the 2018 NEWMAC Rookie of the Year, Hanlon capped his career by being chosen as the league’s defensive player of the year. The Green and White conceded just two goals while posting a conference-best seven shutouts in nine games against conference opponents this fall.

The program’s first four-time all-league honoree since 2012, Hanlon has started all 76 matches since 2018 and has produced six goals and three assists for 15 points.

Collins was named to the All-NEWMAC first team for the third consecutive season after scoring three goals to go along with a career-high eight assists for 14 points, which is good for third on the team. He started all nine games against league foes and finished with at least a point on five occasions, and is tied for the NEWMAC lead in assists.

A starter in 67 of 80 matches going back to 2018, Collins has 15 goals and 20 assists and became the 26th player in school history to reach the 50-point mark in last week’s conference semifinal win over Wheaton.

Gazo put together a terrific debut season for the Green and White starting 12 of 17 matches and putting up six goals and seven assists for 19 points. He ranks third in the league in points and second in the conference behind only Williams with four game-winning markers. Additionally, Gazo collected a point in five of seven games against NEWMAC foes.

Goss collected the first all-conference honor of his career after producing one goal and eight assists for a career-high 10 points while starting 17 of 20 contests this fall. He is tied with Collins for first the NEWMAC lead in assists and had at least one in four of seven regular-season conference matches.

Goss, who missed much of last year due to injury, has started 59 of 68 career games and has two goals and eight assists for 12 points.

The 2019 NEWMAC Rookie of the Year, Grund also returned from injury to earn the first all-league honor of his career this fall. He recorded two goals and two assists for six points while starting 19 of 20 matches and helped the Beavers keep seven clean sheets in nine outings against league foes.

A starter in 40 of 44 career games, Grund has totaled four goals and nine assists for 14 points.

A first-year starter, White has been terrific posting a 0.78 goals against average and a .800 save percentage to go along with seven shutouts in 20 starts this fall. He ranks first among league goalkeepers in shutouts, second in goals against average and fourth in save percentage, and has not conceded a goal in 595 minutes entering the NCAA Tournament.

Well. 13/11 Babson (15-3-2) will travel to Brunswick, Maine, to take on Vassar in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at 1:30 pm