Williams Gets Past Women’s Basketball, 72-54

Next Game: at Mount Saint Vincent 12/31/2022 | 1:00 PM December 31 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Mount Saint Vincent History

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – An extended Williams scoring run late in the first half carried over into the second half, which proved too much for the Wesleyan Women’s basketball team to overcome in a 72-54 defeat on Saturday afternoon from SIlloway Gymnasium. The Cardinals drop to 4-6 on the season with the loss while the Ephs improve to 6-4.

After going back-and-forth for a majority of the first quarter, Williams took advantage of a Cardinal scoring draft that began late in the first quarter, extending into the second as the Ephs managed to open a 10-point lead just 1:57 into the second stanza.

Wesleyan managed to rebound with a spell of productive play on offense, scoring seven unanswered points to make it 22-20 Ephs with 3:53 left in the second. However, that 7-0 burst was equaled by the Ephs who managed an 11-2 run all before Halftime to go into the break leading 33-22.

Even though the Cardinals hit a few baskets to open the second half, Williams had an answer every time down the floor, eventually breaking the game open with a 10-0 run. Now leading by 22, the Ephs grew their lead to as many as 24 before the final whistle.

Tori DaCosta ’25 continued to produce in the post, racking up 13 points (6-10 FG) with 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. DaCosta added a career-high four assists to her total. Maggie Lee ’23 netted 11 points for the Cardinals while Brooke Guiffre ’23 went for nine points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists. Alana Jones ’24 totaled seven points and six assists.

Maddy Mandyck led the Ephs with a Sensational all-around performance as she tallied 17 points (8-14 FG), nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two steals. Arianna Gerig posted 15 points while Devin Biesbrock had 10 points and six assists and Mia Holtze posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in just 23 minutes.

Wesleyan is back in action three weeks from now, as the Cardinals head to Mount Saint Vincent on Saturday, December 31 for a 1:00 PM tip.