William Woods Women’s basketball opens the season with an overtime loss

William Woods Women’s basketball opened up the 2022-23 season with an overtime loss to College of the Ozarks, 73-67 Saturday in Fulton.

How it happened

A three from Katie Keilholz halfway through the first quarter put the Owls up by three, and a jumper from Sydney Booker gave the Owls a five-point lead, 11-6. Ozarks took the lead twice and held a one-point lead after the first 10 minutes to play. 16-15.

Ozarks extended its lead to seven four minutes into the second period, but the Owls used an 8-0 run with two 3-pointers from Keilholz to take a one-point lead, 29-28. Jersee Wren scored the last points of the half to give the Owls a one-point lead heading into halftime, 31-30.

The Owls put together a 7-0 run to take a six-point lead three minutes into the second half, 40-34. A traditional 3-point play from Booker gave the Owls their biggest lead, 49-40, but Ozarks cut the game to one over the next two minutes, 49-48. The Owls closed out the third with three points on free throws to take a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 52-48.

The Owls opened up the fourth with an 8-0 run to post a 12-point lead with 7:31 on the clock, 59-48. Ozarks cut the Owls’ lead down, and they took a one-point lead, 63-62. They went up by three with 12 seconds to play, but Wren, with 1.7 seconds to go, knotted up the game at 65-65, sending it into overtime.

The Owls could not score much in overtime, ending with a 73-67 loss.

By the numbers

Wren went 8-for-11 from the field to open her collegiate career with 19 points. Booker added 17 points to the board. Keilholz hit five 3-pointers for 16 points. Booker came up just one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.

The Owls play again at 5:30 pm Wednesday against Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.