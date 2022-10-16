William Woods volleyball Tops RV Xavier, drops to WPU on Day 2 of Grand View University Tournament

William Woods volleyball split on Day 2 of the Grand View University Tournament. The Owls lost 3-0 to William Penn to open Day 2 before defeating receiving votes Xavier in five sets. They improve to 9-14 on the season.

William Penn defeated William Woods, 3-0; the Owls lost 25-10, 25-18, 28-26.

Leading the way for the Owls were Logan Finneran who assisted in 14 Owls’ kills, Tori Rosemann who dug up 13 WPU attacks, Lanie Lowry who put down a team-high seven kills and Lauren Adams who blocked three WPU attacks.

William Woods defeated RV Xavier, 3-2. The Owls won the first two sets before dropping the next two, forcing the decision set. The Owls came out with the win, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 15-12.

The Owls hit over .300 in two sets, .300 in set five and .324 in set three. Rosemann led the floor with 27 digs, Ryleigh McBurney assisted in 17 Owls’ kills, Kassidy Phillips recorded 10 kills and Adams made a floor-high nine blocks; Reanna Dodge recorded nine blocks with a .350 hitting percentage.

The Owls return home for a conference match versus Hannibal-LaGrange University at 2 pm Tuesday in Fulton.