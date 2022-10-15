William Woods volleyball splits on Day 1 of the Grand View Tournament

The William Woods volleyball team split on Day 1 of the Grand View University Tournament Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. The Owls opened the day with a loss to receiving votes Ottawa University but bounced back with a 3-1 win over Judson University to cap off the day.

RV Ottawa defeated William Woods, 3-0. The Owls lost 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.

In the match, Erin Treis assisted in 20 Owls’ kills, Tori Rosemann led the floor with 17 digs, Lanie Lowry recorded a team-high eight kills and the Owls out-aced Ottawa 7-3.

William Woods defeated Judson University, 3-1. The Owls won 15-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

During the match, the Owls had three players hit over .500 on the match (Emma Austin – .667, 6-0-9; Rhakala Blackmon – .538, 8-1-13; Lauren Adams – .533, 10-2 -15), hit .423 in set three with 13 kills on 26 attempts and hit .252 on the math with the last three matches being over .333.

Individually speaking, Treis Assisted in 28 Owls’ kills, Rosemann dug up 17 JU attacks, Adams put down a team-high 10 Kills with a .533 hitting percentage (the Owls made 10 blocks as a team), Blackmon recorded six of the Owls ‘ blocks and Ryleigh McBurney recorded three aces.

The Owls return for two more games starting at 9 am today.