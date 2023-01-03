William Woods men’s basketball opens 2023 with dominating road win

William Woods men’s basketball opened 2023 with a road win at College of the Ozarks. The 79-58 win closed out the Owls’ non-conference schedule and brought the Owls to 8-6 overall.

How it happened

The Owls had a slow start to the game, as they took four minutes to get on the board, but a 6-0 run put them up by one just over six minutes in, 8-7.

The lead changed four times over the bulk of the half, but two good free throws from Darius Yohe put the Owls up by two with 4:30 on the clock, 21-19.

The Owls maintained possession of the lead, and a 3 from Nathan Schwartze put the Owls up by seven with one minute to play, 31-24. Ozarks scored the final points of the half, sending the Owls into Halftime with a four-point lead, 31-27.

A dunk by Yohe with 15:39 on the clock gave the Owls their first double-digit lead, and a 3 from Fred Robinson and a jumper from Abdulh Diaby gave the Owls a 15-point lead with 13 minutes to play, 52-37 .

Ozarks cut the game back to single digits with an 8-2 run, bringing the game to 54-45 with 8:50 on the clock.

In the final eight minutes of play, the Owls outscored Ozarks 23-10 to win by 21, 79-58.

By the numbers

26 – Schwartze led the floor with 26 points after hitting six 3-pointers.

23 – The Owls outscored Ozarks 23-10 in the final eight minutes to win by 21.

12 – Yohe added 12 points to the win (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT).

11 – Jared Crutcher and Robinson added 11 points to the win.

8 – Schwartze led the floor with eight boards.

6 – Schwartze also led the Owls in assists with six.

5 – Crutcher recorded a season-high five blocks.

4 – Schwartze led yet another category, grabbing a floor-high four steals.

Up next

The Owls switch back to conference play and host Harris-Stowe State at 7:30 pm Thursday.