William & Mary Women’s soccer signs Leah Iglesias has transferred from Hofstra

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary Women’s soccer head Coach Julie Shackford announced the addition of transfer Leah Iglesias to the Tribe roster, beginning in the spring of 2023. Iglesias spent her first two seasons at Colonial Athletic Association program Hofstra.

“We got to know Leah very well during the recruiting process three years ago and are thrilled that she is transferring to William & Mary,” Shackford said of the Tribe’s newest addition. “She is a gifted athlete and record-setting attacker from Long Island. Her energy and drive are palpable, and we are excited about all that Leah will bring to our program!”

Iglesias, who intends to major in kinesiology, helped the Pride to back-to-back CAA Championships in 2021 and 2022. Over her two seasons, she appeared in 40 matches with 10 starts, tallying a goal and two assists. This past season, he scored her first Collegiate goal against Hampton and came off the bench during the Pride’s CAA Tournament run and in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament vs. No. 18 Georgetown.

Iglesias enjoyed a heralded high school career at Carle Place High School in Long Island. She graduated as the second all-time leading scorer in Nassau County history with 110 goals. Iglesias was named the New York State Player of the Year as a senior, a two-time First Team All-State selection, a two-time All-Long Island pick, a three-time conference player of the year and a three-time All-Nassau County during her prep career.

Last season, the Tribe finished the year at 7-8-4 and qualified for the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. W&M Returns 10 of its 11 starters in 2023 and all of its scoring from a season ago.