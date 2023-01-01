William Mary v Northeastern: Free Live Stream Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Cabot Center is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between Northeastern and William & Mary on Sunday in Women’s college basketball regular season action. The Huskies head into the Matchup with an overall record of 6-6 to start the campaign. The team is coming off an 11-point finish over Stonehill on Tuesday in its most recent outing. The win marked Northeastern’s second in a row in recent action, with the first being a thrilling nine-point win over Harvard on Dec. 5. The Huskies have actually won three out of their last four outings, the third being a 28-point finish over Merrimack on Nov. 30.

How to Watch William & Mary at Northeastern in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

TV: NESN

Meanwhile, William & Mary is sitting on an overall record of 5-6 to start the season. The Tribe are coming off an 18-point loss to Norfolk State on Wednesday in the team’s most recent outing.

