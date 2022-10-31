William Kentridge art exhibit turns into a performance festival

William Kentridge’s elemental drawings of human figures, in charcoal and ink, are the basis and heart of his artwork. Often, there’s something incomplete about the figures — not because they’re sketches, but because they seem to Capture one frame of a person in motion.

So it’s fitting that the festival organized around an exhibit of Kentridge’s art in Milwaukee seems like a constant blur of activity, highlighted by a Present Music concert and theater performances in November.

“William Kentridge: See for Yourself” at the Warehouse Art Museum, 1635 W. St. Paul Ave., shows work from throughout the career of Kentridge, born in 1955 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Curated by Melanie Herzog, nearly all of the work is drawn from the collection of Milwaukee philanthropists Jan Serr and John Shannon, Founders of WAM.

