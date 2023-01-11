William C. Agee: American Art’s Fierce Advocate

William C. Agee, an art historian who championed American art, focusing attention on under-appreciated modernists, who was also an adventurous curator, former museum director, and Professor emeritus at Hunter College, died on Dec. 24. He was 86 years old.

Born Sept. 26, 1936, Mr. Agee began his career in the 1960s as an associate curator at the Whitney Museum and the Museum of Modern Art, organizing such shows as the first museum survey of Donald Judd’s Minimalist sculpture and “The 1930s: Painting and Sculpture in America,” an early manifestation of a Lifelong Conviction that, contrary to the received wisdom, important modern American art predated Abstract Expressionism by at least a decade. In 1970, Mr. Agee became director of exhibitions and collections at the Pasadena Art Museum (now the Norton Simon Museum), later becoming director, while still in his 30s, and organizing one of the first American exhibitions of the work of the Russian Constructivist Kazimir Malevich. Between 1974 and 1982, he was director of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, involved with such curatorial projects as an exhibition of Paul Cézanne’s late work and a retrospective of the then under-appreciated American modernist Patrick Henry Bruce, and, in 1982, Collaborating with the director of the Carnegie Museum of Art to organize “Abstract Painting in America, 1927-1944.”

Mr. Agee’s passion for art was ignited at 15, as a student at the Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. As the tall, Athletic art historian told the story, he entered the school’s Addison Gallery of American Art to fulfill an assignment. “I had a basketball under my arm. I’ve never been in a museum before. I was stunned.” That enthusiasm led to degrees in art history from Princeton University and Yale University and an enduring love affair with both the Addison’s collections and art in general. Among the first works that spoke to Mr. Agee, he said, was Stuart Davis’s “Red Cart” (1932). He remained engaged by the artist and the period, later initiating the Davis Catalog raisonné and organizing “American Vanguards: Graham, Davis, Gorky, de Kooning and Their Circle, 1927-1942,” a study of the formative years of the New York avant garde (both in collaboration with this author), and working on a Davis retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After leaving Houston, Mr. Agee wrote extensively on American artists and organized major exhibitions of Sam Francis and Arthur Dove, among others, often helping to focus attention on less familiar figures. From 1987 until he Retired in 2014, he was a Professor in the art history department of Hunter College, sometimes working with students to organize exhibitions of important artists somewhat outside of the public eye, such as the brilliant realist Fairfield Porter, reveling in calling attention to their excellences and reviving interest in their work.

Installation view of the Addison Gallery of American Art with Stuart Davis’s ‘Red Cart’ (1932) at left

Photo:



Addison Gallery of American Art, Philips Academy





In addition to contributing major articles to exhibition catalogs, and working on shows of artists as diverse as Albert Pinkham Ryder and Kenneth Noland, Mr. Agee wrote Frequently for the New Criterion and wrote “Masterpiece” Essays for this publication—revelatory explorations of individual works of art. In 2016, Phaidon published his comprehensive “Modern Art in America, 1908-1968,” an invaluable, wide-ranging history of progressive American art, with informative discussions of the complex relationships among forward-looking artists, abroad and at home, as well as cross-fertilization among contemporaries. A recently completed volume on Max Weber and American Cubism is promised for spring publication by Rizzoli.

Mr. Agee’s impressive list of publications is all the more noteworthy because of his famous indifference to schedules. “A deadline is only a suggestion,” they often said, cheerfully. The results were sometimes late, but always trenchant and illuminating, Perceptive and Deeply informed, dealing with ideas broader than the nominal subject. Here is Mr. Agee, in “Modern Art in America,” discussing the paintings Davis made in Paris in 1928-29, a series whose recognizable imagery is often discussed as a Retreat from the abstract geometry of his preceding works:

But [the Paris paintings] are not a let-down, unless we dogmatically take abstraction as inherently better than figuration, which it is not. We must also remember that no matter how abstract his work, Davis always asserted that he was a realist artist, and to miss that was to misunderstand his approach. He insisted on the underlying quality of the painting as an independent object, with its own reality, obeying its own laws, made up of the tangible materiality of paint and canvas.

Or about a still life by (the still under-recognized) Alfred Maurer :

The overlapping of shapes was in line with established Cubist practice, but Maurer achieved something unique by means of his extraordinary glazing, the building-up of the surface, in which there is a literal, physical overlapping, not just the fictive, Illusionist overlapping found in most Cubist painting. Maurer’s still lives of the time are marvels of the art of painting.

That these observations reflect intense looking and profound Pleasure in what intense looking can reveal will not surprise anyone who knew their author. Neither does the clear, straightforward prose. “No is a complete sentence,” he was fond of saying.

—Ms. Wilkin is an independent curator and critic.