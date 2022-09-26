Will Virginia Basketball Land Another Commit in the 2023 Recruiting Class?

Will Virginia pick up another commitment in the recruiting class of 2023? With Davin Cosby Jr. off the board to Alabama on Saturday, UVA is in the hunt for three remaining targets in this class: Andrej Stojakovic, George Washington III, and Elmarko Jackson. Let’s break down the latest on each player’s recruitment and analyze Virginia’s chances of landing a commitment from one of them.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button