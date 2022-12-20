Will Tyrese Haliburton be an NBA all-star this year?

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of Tyrese Haliburton’s teammates call him “Franchise” as a simultaneous form of teasing and respect. They’re Messing with him a little, but you wouldn’t call it joking, because less than a full year into his career with the Pacers they know. Haliburton is without question Indiana’s franchise player, and he is the centerpiece of Indiana’s rebuild.

Since he was acquired from the Sacramento Kings in February, Haliburton has answered every possible question about what he could bring to the Pacers in the affirmative. The 6-5, 185-pound point guard is the Pacers’ leading scorer with 19.5 points per game, he leads the NBA in assists at 10.7 against just 2.7 turnovers, and he’s transformed a franchise that seemed Hopelessly stuck behind the times as recently as 2019-20 into one of the fastest flowing teams in the NBA. The first thing every Pacers opponent has to figure out when Scouting Indiana is how to slow Haliburton down, especially now that he’s also shooting 38.5% from beyond the 3-point arc.

