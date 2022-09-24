Will there be a Surplus of Sellers at the trade deadline?

NBA Rumors: There could be a Surplus of Sellers at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Heading into this season, we could be in for one of the most exciting – and most competitive – seasons in recent NBA history. There isn’t an overly dominant contender in either conference and there are roughly 5-7 teams that could genuinely win the Championship this season.

Apart from the 5-7 teams that could win a championship, there are probably another 5-7 teams that believe they could make a deep playoff run and if things fall their way, could potentially find their way to the conference Finals or NBA Finals.

But because of that, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that it could be the perfect Storm for a Surplus of Sellers at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.

A Surplus of Sellers at the NBA Trade Deadline won’t be good for fans

While a “surplus” of Sellers at the trade deadline sounds like it could make for an exciting month of February, I’m not so sure. We could get to the point where there will be too many teams trying to sell and not enough buyers.

That’s certainly one way to look at it. Another is that because of the lack of buyers, there’s the opportunity for a team to add a quality player on the cheap.

At least that’s what the hope would be for teams that are still pushing forward heading into the trade deadline.

Ultimately, though, it’s more likely going to lead to a slow trade deadline. And that’s not good for fans who feed on the transaction in the NBA. But, we’ll have to see how the season begins to unwind.

Could this end up happening? Sure, but I don’t think it’s fair to assume that it’s going to happen. Either way, this NBA season should be fun and exciting. And transactions aside, I don’t think more teams being competitive is necessarily a bad thing. More parity is great for the league.