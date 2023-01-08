Will the Trail Blazers Make a Move at the NBA Trade Deadline?

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is one month and two days away and the Portland Trail Blazers are sitting on a 19-19 record, looking for all the world like an incomplete team in need of a deal to boost their future chances. The caveat to that theory is that Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, and Gary Payton II—the entire middle of their rotation—is injured. They haven’t been a whole team for a while. The Asterisk to that caveat is that Winslow, Josh Hart, and Jerami Grant all have (potentially) expiring contracts coming up at the end of the season and the Blazers aren’t likely to retain all three, nor the rest of the roster intact if they don’t start playing better.

As the T-minus one month mark passes, we’re asking you to register your prediction. Will the Blazers make a move before the trade deadline? If so, what kind of move will it be? Just a minor adjustment? A significant swap? Or will they try to reset the course of the franchise over the next month?

Super bonus points if you call the player or players they’ll trade. We’ll erect a “We’re In Awe of You” statue if you name both sides of a trade and it comes to fruition.

Whether it’s your gut instinct, the product of major research and reasoning, or something in between, we want to hear from you in the comment section. What will Portland do as February 9th approaches? Register your Prediction now!