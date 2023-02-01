Will the Sixers make any moves with the NBA trade deadline looming?

With the calendar having Flipped to another month, this season’s NBA trade deadline of Feb. 9 is quickly approaching.

In his previous two seasons at the helm in Philadelphia, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has executed a blockbuster trade (James Harden) and a depth move (George Hill) that was aimed at shoring up the playoff rotation. There is a chance that we won’t see either type of transaction over the next week. Yet with another Eastern Conference contender under pressure to win now, it would be unwise to write off the 76ers.

Here are some key things that you need to know heading into the deadline.

Salary-cap situation

The Financials always serve as the logical starting point for any trade deadline discussion, and the Sixers find themselves in a unique position due to the moves they made in the offseason.

The NBA’s salary cap for the 2022-23 season is $123,655,000 and the luxury-tax line is $150,267,000. The Sixers currently have 14 players on the NBA roster (in addition to a couple of two-way players, Julian Champagnie and Louis King), which means they have one open roster spot to play with if they so choose to do so.

Those 14 salaries currently total $151,439,998, which means the Sixers are just above the luxury tax. If no moves are made over the next week, the Sixers would have a tax bill of $1,759,497 for a total payment of $153,199,494.

That is not a huge tax payment at all, and certainly not a prohibitive one for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. But there are practical reasons why the Sixers might want to shave that $1.2 million off their books and get under that tax threshold.

As a reminder from the summer, the Sixers are hard-capped due to their offseason moves, the signing of PJ Tucker to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception and Danuel House Jr. to the biannual exception. Executing those moves with those exceptions means the apron threshold ($156,983,000) acts as a hard cap for this entire season, a number the Sixers can’t go over for any reason. The Sixers are currently $5,543,002 under the apron. The Sixers may or may not try to shave salary off their books, but we know for a fact that there is a limit to the money they can take on at the deadline.

Let’s get to the individual contracts, which I divided up into three groups:

• The Big Three: Tobias Harris ($37,633,050), Joel Embiid ($33,616,770), James Harden ($33,000,000)

• The mid-tier: PJ Tucker ($10,490,000), De’Anthony Melton ($8,250,000)

• Everyone else: Furkan Korkmaz ($5,000,000), Matisse Thybulle ($4,379,527), Danuel House Jr. ($4,105,000), Georges Niang ($3,465,000), Tyrese Maxey ($2,726,880), Montrezl Harrell ($2,463,490), Jaden Springer ($2,125,200), Shake Milton ($1,997,718). Paul Reed ($1,782,621)

As far as restrictions are concerned, Harden and Harris both have trade bonuses if they are dealt. Harden also has veto power over a trade for this season, which doesn’t matter because he isn’t going anywhere in the next few weeks. As for the summer, well, we will cross that bridge when we get there.

Luxury tax could be important

Ducking the luxury tax would not mean that the Sixers only save the $1.2 million or so that they are currently above that number. If they get under that $150,267,000 figure, the Sixers would then dip into the pool of non-taxpayer teams that are distributed an equal payment from the taxpayers. That number could be around $16 million per team with Franchises like Golden State, Brooklyn and the LA Clippers all looking at sky-high tax bills.

Such a move represents a whole lot of money that can theoretically be repurposed for a host of other reasons. Ever since the days of selling the extra second-round picks that Sam Hinkie accumulated, the Sixers have been sensitive as an organization about the times they have made cost-saving moves. And in fairness, this ownership group has been willing to spend on their current coach/general manager combination.

When teams are close to that tax line (and the Sixers are the only team currently right above it, per Spotrac), they tend to be motivated enough to get under it.

The Sixers also could save money down the line by ducking the tax. They paid the luxury tax the last two seasons, which means they would be subject to the repeater tax in 2023-24 if they stay over that number this season. Teams are forced to pay the repeater tax (a punitive, increased rate on whatever their normal tax bill would be) if they were also taxpayers in three of the last four seasons.

Depending on what happens this upcoming offseason — even before we get into the Harden question after the cut he took last summer, Embiid is due a projected $16 million raise as his new extension kicks in — the Sixers could land well into the tax next year. Getting under the tax threshold this season would push back the repeater clock another year. There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Sixers’ offseason, one that could be influenced by the team’s postseason results, but the repeater tax consideration is at least worth a mention at the deadline.

Making a tax-related move more likely is that the Sixers should not have to touch their regular-season rotation to get under the threshold. Sending out Korkmaz, Springer or even House Jr. into a team’s cap space (San Antonio, perhaps?) or for a lesser contract seems to be the most likely move, with cash considerations or a future second-round pick serving as potential sweeteners. Korkmaz is due $5.4 million next season, which could decrease his value a bit.

Avoiding the repeater tax is not as fun as acquiring a future Hall of Famer, which was the case 12 months ago. That might be the extent of the Sixers’ deadline moves this time around due to the hard cap.

Lack of draft assets

Generally, you have to give something to get something. The problem is the Sixers, as of now, don’t have a whole lot in terms of draft compensation.

Take the Hill trade from a few seasons ago, which required the Sixers to essentially move three second-round picks. While that felt like a reasonable swing at the time, Hill was one of many Sixers who disappointed in the 2021 postseason.

Due to a combination of the Stepien Rule (teams need to own at least one first-round pick in every other year looking ahead) and the Sixers’ Wheeling and dealing to get out of past messes, the Sixers can’t trade a first- round pick until 2029. Even then, there are pick Protections that could in theory complicate things. Here are the three first-rounders that the Sixers owe to other teams:

• 2023: Brooklyn (unprotected, trending towards Landing in the 20s)

• 2025: Oklahoma City (protected 1-6 in 2025, 1-4 in 2026, 1-4 in 2027 and becomes a second-round pick in 2027 if “The Process” successfully happens again)

• 2027: Brooklyn (protected 1-8 in 2027 and 2028, and becomes a second-round pick in 2028 if it doesn’t convey)

Considering how Ben Simmons has been a disappointment for Brooklyn in his first season, the two first-round picks appear to be more necessary compensation. But the issue that the Sixers are running into at the trade deadline is that they don’t have many second-round picks either. They were docked their second-rounders in 2023 and ’24 after the tampering investigation into the signing of Tucker and House Jr. The Sixers’ 2025 and ’26 second-round picks have also been sent out.

The best pick that the Sixers can trade (until 2029) will come in this upcoming draft: They will receive the most favorable of Atlanta’s, Brooklyn’s and Charlotte’s second-round picks this year.



Can Tyrese Maxey and James Harden help propel the Sixers to an NBA Finals? (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A well-balanced roster

The Sixers are not a perfect team. They will not be seen as the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals by most. Boston and Milwaukee certainly have more recent playoff success.

But unlike most teams, the Sixers’ roster doesn’t have a ton of weaknesses. There is a reason this team is 32-17 and started to win at a league-leading rate once the team got healthy. The perimeter defense of Harden-Maxey backcourt might be one weakness, but unless Maxey is moved in a blockbuster (never say never, but unlikely), that specific issue would stem from the Sixers’ core players. Those problems are tougher to fix at the trade deadline.

The second half against Denver aside, Tucker has been a disappointment for long stretches of this season, Sporting a historically low usage rate. He still has more value to a team like the Sixers, who are counting on him to be a “16-game player” in the spring. Harris has been mentioned in trade Rumors his entire career, but in addition to having a Monster salary, it’s always underrated how difficult it would be for a win-now team to upgrade on him without moving a core piece.

The Sixers’ guard depth is also strong with Melton entrenched as a starter and Milton ready to take any of the Leftover minutes. There is decent size on the wings with Tucker, Harris and Thybulle. There is both playmaking and shooting on the roster with the Sixers ranking fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.4 percent) around the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll. And when he’s playing at his current level, Embiid covers up a whole bunch of weaknesses.

The Thybulle question

There are still areas that can be nitpicked. On the wings in the two through four spots, Niang and Thybulle loom as potential “one-way players” in the postseason. Both have contributed plenty to the Sixers’ success this season with Niang drilling 3s and Thybulle moving ahead of House Jr. in the rotation and making an impact with his defense. They have fared relatively well in their roles, but have they changed all that much from a season ago?

Thybulle presents an intriguing case. An upcoming restricted free agent, the Sixers have both defended well and fared quite well overall when he has played. Among rotation players, the team only has a better net rating in Embiid’s minutes than Thybulle’s. And yet, there still aren’t that many minutes being handed to Thybulle.

Despite the team’s success with him on the floor, Thybulle has seen his regular-season minutes cut in half from a season ago. Head Coach Doc Rivers does not appear to trust his floor spacing. While Thybulle’s offense remains quite limited, he does serve as a legitimate option to address the Sixers’ perimeter defense issues that have shown up frequently over the last month.

Marc Stein reported Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle, which makes some sense considering the Kings’ porous defense. Of the players outside the Sixers’ core, Thybulle likely has the most trade value. How the Sixers approach both the deadline and his upcoming free agency will be quite interesting. If there is a trade that has more of an effect on this season’s team than a tax-saving move, he’s likely the best trade chip that doesn’t already have a spot locked up on the Sixers’ playoff rotation.

Finally, there are backup center questions in Philadelphia for the millionth straight season.

The team has performed well enough in Montrezl Harrell’s minutes, but there are good reasons for skepticism. The first is his past playoff performance, specifically how his defensive limitations will hold up in the postseason. That concern would exist regardless of how the season played out. But even this season, he hasn’t finished at the rim or played at a high level offensively that we’ve seen in the past.

Paul Reed has not earned Rivers’ trust, as he has mostly been out of the rotation for almost two months. Tucker could play some backup center in the playoffs, although those units have struggled mightily to get enough stops to feel confident looking ahead. Perhaps the Sixers could try the buyout market again, although the DeAndre Jordan experiment showed the potential limitations of that route.

Ultimately, the Sixers don’t have to make an incremental move at the deadline. They can easily make the argument that their core pieces are better than 2020-21 and the surrounding talent is better than last season. And outside of their rotation, they don’t have many enticing young players or assets to swing a deal.

But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be looking for an upgrade or that they won’t.

(Top photo of Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)