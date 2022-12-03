Will the Patriots make the NFL playoffs? Here’s what ESPN’s FPI model says

The New England Patriots aren’t mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoff race, but their path back to the postseason got more narrow after Thursday night’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A 24-10 defeat at home to the Bills dropped the Patriots back to .500 at 6-6. They fell from eighth place to ninth place in the AFC standings as a result and could find themselves two games out of a wild card playoff spot depending on how Sunday’s games unfold.

What chance do the Patriots have of reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year?

ESPN’s Football Power Index doesn’t like New England’s odds. This predictive model gives the Patriots just a 12.5 percent chance of getting in.

The Patriots’ projected final record, according to ESPN FPI, is 8-9. Based on how the AFC standings look right now, nine wins is probably the minimum required to secure a playoff spot.

Ten wins is the more likely threshold, and for the Patriots to reach double digits like they did in 2021, it would require them to win four of their final five games. This scenario doesn’t seem likely.

New England’s remaining schedule is pretty tough. After back-to-back road games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots conclude with matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Bills.

Good luck.

Given the Patriots’ enormous struggles offensively, particularly in Thursday night’s defeat, it’s hard to imagine them making the necessary adjustments on that side of the ball and beating several superior opponents over the next month.