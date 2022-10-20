Will the Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey this season?

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don debate if the Carolina Panthers will decide to trade star RB Christian McCaffrey before the trade deadline this season, and discuss possible Landing spots if Carolina does decide to make the move.

MATT HARMON: Do you think he gets traded, Christian McCaffrey? I tend not to think. I don’t think– I think there’s like a 0% chance DJ Moore gets traded, but I think there’s maybe some percentage chance that if a team like– the report was, oh, we want multiple first-round picks for Christian McCaffrey.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, right.

MATT HARMON: Which really means like we’ll settle for one.

DALTON DEL DON: Right.

MATT HARMON: And then I think even if a team came and tried to give them a bunch of Day Two picks, like multiple seconds, a third, something like that. But even then, I still tend to kind of doubt that the Panthers would take it.

DALTON DEL DON: I doubt it, too. I’m very intently following this, though. The two teams that appear to be the favorites– maybe it’s BS, but from what I’ve read, it appears it’s the Rams and the 49ers. And I know I’m supposed to hate running backs and they don’t matter– obviously, it depends on the capital, but do the Niners even have any first-rounders coming up?

But dude, I mean, you see I’m a Jeff Wilson apologist. But there would be a massive upgrade, CMC out of that backfield, with the rest of the Niners roster. I mean, that would be a difference in that division where he ended up. I know people are going to laugh because running backs don’t matter. But the difference between Jeff Wilson and who we’re gonna talk about, Kyren Williams, versus a healthy CMC is dramatic.

MATT HARMON: We don’t need any more like pass-catching eligible guys in San Francisco. ALRIGHT? We’re going to talk about that offense later. But the Rams one is interesting. I– come on, man. Like that would be a bit jumping the shark for the LA Rams to like, oh, we’re going to trade for CMC. That’ll really help us. But I mean, I guess–

DALTON DEL DON: Do they have any capital either?

MATT HARMON: I have no idea.

DALTON DEL DON: They sold both– yeah, I mean, they mortgaged their future, too. So that would be really interesting. You’re probably right. It doesn’t fit. It won’t work.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I don’t think it happens. Buffalo, obviously, one that’s been mentioned, and they’ve called about it previously. Again, it’s just– I actually think his best Fantasy spot is to stay in Carolina and just rack up a bunch of like disgusting catches, basically, for Christian McCaffrey. Because I’m not sure dropping him in any of these other offenses mid-season would be great. But we’ll monitor that story. Like I said, I don’t think much of it actually comes for that whole trade.

But definitely not DJ Moore. Your best hope, if you’re a DJ Moore backer, is just to forget this year ever happened, and they take a quarterback with the number one overall pick next year, and that’s finally how DJ Moore gets paired with a good quarterback. He’s not going to Kansas City in the middle of the year. You can clip this if it comes back and I look like an idiot. I’ll be willing to admit that.