Will the non-Big Ten Slate be kind to the Terps?

Kevin Willard’s arrival and early offcourt success has brought a burst of optimism to the Maryland basketball fanbase. Willard has brought newfound intensity to the program, along with high expectations.

“I think it’s gonna be the same [goal] every year, it’s gonna be Big Ten championship, national championship. That’s the goal of this program. Is it going to be, is every year going to be possible? Some years probably more than others But that is our goal every year, our goal will not be anything different,” he said. “Besides win a Big Ten Championship and hanging another banner. No other expectation is gonna be allowed this program,” Willard said recently.

How Willard starts at Maryland will be important in keeping the early support going and the fanbase ignited. That starts with Maryland’s out-of-conference schedule, which is one of the Tougher ones the Terps have had in recent memory.

“I think the schedule is a little bit tougher than probably I should have done, but we have enough home games where I think we can get some good momentum,” Willard said in September. “I think by the time January, it’s — I think it’s we have veterans, Jahmir Young, Donald Carey, you talked about Donta and Hakim — we have enough guys that have played college basketball at the highest level that I’m not worried. Maybe some stumbles early on. That’s not going to derail this [team]. I think that’s what I love about this group. They’re very focused.”

Let’s take a look at all 12 teams (11 games) that they’ll face before they completely head into the Big Ten conference schedule.