Will the Noah Vonleh trade lead to more moves for the Celtics?

The Boston Celtics made a move ahead of the guarantee date on Veteran big man Noah Vonleh’s contract, trading the Indiana alum to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this month. The deal will reportedly save the Celtics about $7 million in salary and tax while also opening up a roster spot the ball club has a variety of options to fill — or leave vacant.

From signing players to minimum deals to using the disabled player exception to sign a player or absorbing the contract of a player who can be fit into Boston’s cap regime via a traded player exception and more, the Celtics have a plethora of options on the table to tweak the team as they feel necessary heading into the last month of the 2022-23 NBA season before the arrival of the 2023 trade deadline in February.

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast was recently joined by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to talk all of this over.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what the pair had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Gallery Celtics at Spurs: Boston survives San Antonio 121-116 sans Marcus Smart, second half focus









View

7 photos



List Bleacher Report proposes a trio of Boston Celtics big men as trade targets









View

4 items



List Boston big man Legend Robert Parish on how yoga helped save his NBA career









View

3 items



List Three Boston Celtics who need to up their game in 2023









View

3 items

