Will the Noah Vonleh trade lead to more moves for the Celtics?
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics made a move ahead of the guarantee date on Veteran big man Noah Vonleh’s contract, trading the Indiana alum to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this month. The deal will reportedly save the Celtics about $7 million in salary and tax while also opening up a roster spot the ball club has a variety of options to fill — or leave vacant.
From signing players to minimum deals to using the disabled player exception to sign a player or absorbing the contract of a player who can be fit into Boston’s cap regime via a traded player exception and more, the Celtics have a plethora of options on the table to tweak the team as they feel necessary heading into the last month of the 2022-23 NBA season before the arrival of the 2023 trade deadline in February.
The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast was recently joined by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to talk all of this over.
Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what the pair had to say.
