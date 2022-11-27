Will the College Football Playoff provide Chaos or clarity?

Will the College Football Playoff provide Chaos or clarity?

Clarity. We got clarity.

For now.

On the last week of the regular season, the race to the Playoffs is finally cleared up. Why?

Because the major players cleaned up on the competition.

Unbeatens Michigan and TCU clocked their opponents by large margins Saturday as the Wolverines trounced undefeated Ohio State on the road and the Horned Frogs basically ended any suspense — and any doubts about them — in the opening quarter against Iowa State.

USC has lost a game but easily subdued Notre Dame to certainly advance into the top four of Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff standings. Georgia, meanwhile, took care of business against vastly improved Georgia Tech.

I gave serious consideration to supplanting the Bulldogs with Hail to the Victors on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot, but Michigan’s body of work just doesn’t quite measure up to Georgia’s.

