Will the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? Sean Payton linked to Arizona head coaching job

The Cardinals appear to be in the market for a new head coach, which could signal the end of the line for Kliff Kingsbury.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported Saturday that the Saints are expecting the Cards to contact them about Sean Payton, who retired at the end of the 2021 season but is still under contract to New Orleans.

Earlier in the day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Saints gave the Broncos permission to contact Payton about their head coaching vacancy. Other reports indicated that there is mutual interest between the sides after their meeting.

Because Payton is still employed by the Saints, any team hoping to hire him would need to work out a trade with New Orleans.

Will the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury?

Kingsbury made progress in each of his first three seasons in Arizona. His 2019 team went 5-10-1 and his 2020 squad finished 8-8. He then guided the team to the Playoffs in 2021 with an 11-6 record, but the Cardinals were promptly blown out 34-11 by the eventual Super Bowl Champion Rams.

Arizona heads into its Week 18 Clash against the 49ers with a 4-12 record, and it ranks in the bottom half of the league in both points for and against.

Payton appears ready to return to coaching in the NFL, with reports that he is planning to assemble an “all-star staff” should he be hired by a team. He is expected to be one of the most pursued coaching candidates this offseason.

How Sean Payton’s Saints contract affects coaching search

If the Cardinals want to pursue hiring Payton, they will make a trade with the Saints to acquire his contractual rights. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Saints are looking for at least a first-round draft pick in exchange for Payton’s rights. The Cardinals have the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 18.

The #Saints want a first-round pick and more. Denver knows this. And is still in the game. https://t.co/zs5p7j9oTh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2023

There is no indication, even with the Saints a disappointing 7-9, that New Orleans will part with first-year Coach Dennis Allen. New Orleans television station WVUE reported the team is unlikely to move on from him.