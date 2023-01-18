Will the Boston Celtics stay hot for the rest of the season?

Last season, the Boston Celtics looked like a play-in team at the midpoint of the 2021-22 NBA season, but morphed into the best team in the league soon after, nearly winning a title in the postseason to boot. Could the Celtics find themselves with a season that is the inverted mirror image in 2022-23, or will the Celtics stay hot for the rest of the season?

And what about the rest of the league? Will the Milwaukee Bucks fix their offense? The Denver Nuggets their defense? Will the Golden State Warriors make a move to tighten up their roster? And are the Brooklyn Nets for real or nah?

The semi-eponymous host of the “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf” show tackles all these questions and more on a recent episode of the podcast.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what he has to say.

