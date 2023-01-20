Will the 4 golf Majors be included in EA Sports PGA Tour?

EA’s official announcement of EA Sports PGA Tour‘s release date has started the countdown to playing EA-branded virtual golf once again. Fans of the series have been waiting for years for a new installment, and while the long wait has built up a lot of excitement, it has also brought along a ton of expectations.

These expectations include the fairly obvious, like apt gameplay and good visuals, and the not-so-obvious to anyone not keeping up with golf. According to EA’s pre-launch presentation, a study among PGA Tour fans have clearly shown that what they want the most is the opportunity to play on the biggest stages in golf: the four Majors. EA likes to say it is listening to fans, and this is a great opportunity to prove it.

Does EA Sports PGA Tour have the four golf Majors?

To keep it short and sweet, yes. All four Major golf Championships will be Featured in EA Sports PGA Tour. That includes The Masters Championship, The US Open Championship, The PGA Championship, and The Open Championship. EA brands the new PGA Tour video game as the “Home of the Majors,” and with the above information confirmed, you can see why.

The Major Championships aren’t even the only big events on display EA Sports PGA Tour. Players can also compete in the FedEx Cup, including all three FedEx Playoffs events: the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship.

If one thing is guaranteed with EA Sports games, it’s the licensing. The Publisher has once more demonstrated its Dedication to keeping that end of the bargain, so those eagerly waiting to play at the Majors in EA Sports PGA Tour can ease their breath now.

EA Sports PGA Tour is set to be released on March 24.