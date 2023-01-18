Will Tennessee football pick up another transfer Portal quarterback?

Tayven Jackson, we hardly knew ya.

Once upon a time, news of a hot-shot quarterback Recruit committing to play football at Tennessee sent fans down the mental path of wondering if this is the guy who can beat Florida or Georgia? Is this the guy who can lead the Vols back to the SEC Championship game?

You might speculate where he would rank in the Vols’ record book on Senior Day as he ran through the “T” for the final time and hugged Coach Whatzizname.

Not anymore. Now, when a quarterback commits to the Vols, the following thought enters my mind:

Will this dude ever actually take a snap in Neyland Stadium?

Tayven Jackson celebrates after a touchdown against Akron on Sept. 17, 2022. But now he's gone.

Jackson actually took a few. A true freshman ranked third on the depth chart, he made three cameo appearances last fall before he got injured.

His next snap will be at Indiana University.

Jackson breezed through the transfer portal so quickly he didn’t have time to figure out where the restroom was.

Quarterbacks transferring to perceived greener pastures is not new. Their dilemma has existed since leather helmets. A bunch of linebackers or receivers or defensive backs play a lot. Offensive linemen can be shuffled to get the best five on the field. Defensive linemen rotate every series.

