Will Sutton: Xavier University’s fundraising goal is stretch | Columnist Will Sutton

Xavier University of Louisiana is an excellent higher education institution compared to others of any enrollment size or research level. It’s had a well-deserved national reputation for decades, especially for sending more Black students to medical schools than any other college.

Leading the university with a “fear nothing” vision is Xavier President C. Reynold Verret. Xavier is the only private, Black Catholic higher education institution in the United States and he’s determined that the university will not rest comfortably on his watch.

During a Homecoming weekend event earlier this month, Verret and Xavier leaders announced a new fundraising goal. There were reminders of the university’s history, a serious list of needs, a soulful choir singing, a second line and a bodacious figure announced: $500 million.

“These goals are consistent with other types of institutions,” Marc Barnes, senior vice president for principal gifts and strategic impact investment fund at the United Negro College Fund, shared with me. A certified fundraising executive, he raises big bucks for the UNCF and monitors fundraising. “There have been larger campaigns at similarly sized institutions, however,” he added.

Xavier has about 3,400 students. Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, has about 3,200 and recently announced a $1 billion goal. In 2013, Harvard University announced a $6.5 billion goal. Georgetown University, with about 17,000 students, hasn’t announced a specific goal but has indicated it will be in the multi-billion dollar range.

Two competing HBCUs in Atlanta announced big fundraising goals. Spelman College set a $250 million goal. Like Xavier, Morehouse College, announced a $500 million goal earlier this year.

Alumni giving is critical to institutions because, along with trustee giving, it sets the tone for funding. When philanthropists see that those closest to the institution are committed to it, they are more likely to support it. While often not the largest gifts, alumni donations are the most consistent funding source for institutions outside of tuition and fees. This is even more critical for HBCUs because of the historical lack of funding from the government, institutional funders and wealthy individuals.

Some institutions much larger than Xavier have “need blind” or “need aware” admissions. Students are considered for admission based on merit, not an ability to pay. Harvard has a huge Endowment and super strong annual giving. They can afford to take that approach. So can others, including colleges like Amherst, MIT, Pomona and Swarthmore.

That’s tough competition for the best students and it’s why Xavier wants half the money it aims to raise, or $250 million, to help more students financially. Verret wants to eliminate as many financial barriers as possible.

Other institutions’ fundraising goals focus on what some might consider wouldn’t-it-be-nice-to-have elements. The way Verrett sees it, “This is a campaign of necessity and not a campaign of choice.” If Xavier is to compete for the best students, “we shouldn’t be in a situation in which we deny a student interested in a Xavier education based on money because their families can’t afford it.”

Xavier Vice President of Institutional Advancement Phillip Adams said a team of university, board and fundraising leaders and officials started talking about the goal two years ago. They said the natural inclination was to aim for a $100 million for the 100th anniversary year in 2025. As the group talked more about what Xavier needed, the numbers increased. They decided to go big, reaching for $500 million in the next 5-7 years. The goal includes $105 million for innovative learning environment campus upgrades; $75 million to develop support systems focused on mental, physical and spiritual health, and $70 million to recruit and retain faculty with expanded academic offerings. Xavier wants to double the number of students going on to medical careers and bring more attention to its doctorate offerings.

Big dollar fundraising is critical. It pays for major, long-term initiatives and sets higher education institutions apart with specialty programs, important academic research and more. Two HBCUs, Southern University in Louisiana and Prairie View A&M University in Texas, were granted the much-respected Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education Research 2, or R2, designation for institutions with high research activity. No HBCU has achieved Carnegie’s R1 status for “very high research activity.” Among other things, that requires awarding at least 20 research/scholarship doctoral degrees and spending at least $5 million on research. That’s a tall order, but not impossible.

When and if Xavier University reaches its goal, it can start to show Carnegie it should be the first HBCU to deserve that status.